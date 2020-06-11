669 Winggate Dr

Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 7/3. A separate upstairs newly remodeled in-law unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Fairbrae neighborhood. A full kitchen/small living room with new appliances and flooring. Please note, the living area and kitchen are one room, no separate kitchen. This is a small unit, only about 500 square feet. A retired couple live in the main house on the first floor so please be respectful of noise and guests. This is a friendly, family neighborhood with single family homes only. Plenty of street parking. No washer/dryer but there is a laundromat walking distance. Convenient location with easy freeway access (85, 280 and 101). Cumberland Elementary school, Fremont High. No smoking, incense/candle burning, pets, loud music or parties. Utilities included in rent. No air conditioning in unit.

