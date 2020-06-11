All apartments in Sunnyvale
669 Winggate Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

669 Winggate Dr

669 Winggate Drive · (408) 674-8019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 Winggate Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
De Anza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2500 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 07/15/20 2 Bed/1 Bath: Small, Private unit in Eichler Home - Property Id: 113036

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL AFTER 7/3. A separate upstairs newly remodeled in-law unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Fairbrae neighborhood. A full kitchen/small living room with new appliances and flooring. Please note, the living area and kitchen are one room, no separate kitchen. This is a small unit, only about 500 square feet. A retired couple live in the main house on the first floor so please be respectful of noise and guests. This is a friendly, family neighborhood with single family homes only. Plenty of street parking. No washer/dryer but there is a laundromat walking distance. Convenient location with easy freeway access (85, 280 and 101). Cumberland Elementary school, Fremont High. No smoking, incense/candle burning, pets, loud music or parties. Utilities included in rent. No air conditioning in unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113036
Property Id 113036

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Winggate Dr have any available units?
669 Winggate Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 Winggate Dr have?
Some of 669 Winggate Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Winggate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
669 Winggate Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Winggate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Winggate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 669 Winggate Dr offer parking?
No, 669 Winggate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 669 Winggate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 Winggate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Winggate Dr have a pool?
No, 669 Winggate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 669 Winggate Dr have accessible units?
No, 669 Winggate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Winggate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 Winggate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
