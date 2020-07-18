315 Beemer Ave Apt 1

Amenities
Beautiful well lit studio apartment
Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments.
Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies. Minutes to Downtown Sunnyvale, Caltrain Station, 237/101, shopping and dining.
Unit Features:
- Studio/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Washer and dryer
- Gas heating system
- Smart lock
- Plenty of windows and natural light
- Beautiful hardwood vinyl floors throughout
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Tenant to be responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5903279)