315 Beemer Ave Apt 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Beautiful well lit studio apartment

Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments.



Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies. Minutes to Downtown Sunnyvale, Caltrain Station, 237/101, shopping and dining.



Unit Features:

- Studio/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

- Washer and dryer

- Gas heating system

- Smart lock

- Plenty of windows and natural light

- Beautiful hardwood vinyl floors throughout



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Tenant to be responsible for all utilities

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903279)