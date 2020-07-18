All apartments in Sunnyvale
315 Beemer Ave Apt 1

315 Beemer Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Apartment 1 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 313 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful well lit studio apartment
Located in the Linkin Studio Apartments.

Great Sunnyvale location within close proximity to LinkedIn and other high tech companies. Minutes to Downtown Sunnyvale, Caltrain Station, 237/101, shopping and dining.

Unit Features:
- Studio/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
- Washer and dryer
- Gas heating system
- Smart lock
- Plenty of windows and natural light
- Beautiful hardwood vinyl floors throughout

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Tenant to be responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

