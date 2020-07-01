All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

6162 Tulipwood Ct

6162 Tulip Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6162 Tulip Wood Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
6162 Tulipwood Ct Available 04/01/20 4 Bed, 3 bath cul-de-sac home with backyard - Stunning East Simi Valley Cul-de-Sac home features 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. One bedroom and updated full bath are located downstairs. The upstairs features three bedrooms with the Master Suite displaying hilltop views from the windows. The updated kitchen features granite counter tops, under-cabinet lighting, tile flooring, a stainless steel sink, pull-out drawers & a granite island. The kitchen opens to the family room also featuring views to the rear patio. The bathrooms are all updated with stone counters. This home features easy-care laminate flooring, tile in the bathrooms and carpeted formal living/dining rooms in addition to the bedrooms and stairs. and much more! Light and bright home with a lovely patio & a big private rear yard, gardener services included. No pets and no smoking please. Available April 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5621154)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have any available units?
6162 Tulipwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have?
Some of 6162 Tulipwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6162 Tulipwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6162 Tulipwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6162 Tulipwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct offer parking?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have a pool?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6162 Tulipwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6162 Tulipwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

