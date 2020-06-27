All apartments in Simi Valley
5868 Oak Fern Ct
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

5868 Oak Fern Ct

5868 Oak Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

5868 Oak Fern Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
House for rent - This is a single family home that contains 2,393 sq ft and was built in 2004. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Central Air, 2 car attached garage, plenty of parking, Living room formal dining area, Island kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry room, Open floor plan as the Family room and kitchen room are together, sliding door for a nice cozy backyard, all bedrooms are upstairs, Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet Jaquzee bathtub, and Simi Valley mountain view,

(RLNE5024052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have any available units?
5868 Oak Fern Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have?
Some of 5868 Oak Fern Ct's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 Oak Fern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Oak Fern Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Oak Fern Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5868 Oak Fern Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5868 Oak Fern Ct offers parking.
Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5868 Oak Fern Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have a pool?
No, 5868 Oak Fern Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have accessible units?
No, 5868 Oak Fern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Oak Fern Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5868 Oak Fern Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
