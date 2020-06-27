5868 Oak Fern Ct

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

House for rent - This is a single family home that contains 2,393 sq ft and was built in 2004. It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Central Air, 2 car attached garage, plenty of parking, Living room formal dining area, Island kitchen with lots of cabinets and a pantry room, Open floor plan as the Family room and kitchen room are together, sliding door for a nice cozy backyard, all bedrooms are upstairs, Huge Master bedroom with walk-in closet Jaquzee bathtub, and Simi Valley mountain view,



(RLNE5024052)