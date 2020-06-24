All apartments in Simi Valley
44 Redwood Grove Court

Location

44 Redwood Grove Ct, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Welcome home to the gorgeous community of the Woodlands! This stunning brand new construction home is nestled in the rolling hills of Simi Valley featuring stunning views, an incredibly open floor plan, high ceilings, offering peace and tranquility. This home is ABSOLUTELY brand new having never been lived in and is waiting for you to enjoy all of its exquisite amenities. Featuring solar panels eliminating those high utility bills, custom plantation shutters, ceilings fans in every room including the outdoor patio, gorgeous laminate flooring, crown moldings, granite countertops, custom lighting fixtures, ENORMOUS pantry, awe-striking open floor plan, two HUGE walk-in closets in the Master Suite, huge loft area on second floor which can serve as family room or additional den, the list goes on and on! Being the largest model available, This "Smart House" is state-of-the-art featuring Smart Home automation features along with the Ring Doorbell, which can easily be programmed to your Smart Phone devices. Conveniently located in the heart of Simi just minutes from the freeway, this community offers peace from the city, with ample hiking trails, greenbelts and parks to enjoy. Call today to schedule an appointment! This home is a MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Redwood Grove Court have any available units?
44 Redwood Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Redwood Grove Court have?
Some of 44 Redwood Grove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Redwood Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
44 Redwood Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Redwood Grove Court pet-friendly?
No, 44 Redwood Grove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 44 Redwood Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 44 Redwood Grove Court offers parking.
Does 44 Redwood Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Redwood Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Redwood Grove Court have a pool?
No, 44 Redwood Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 44 Redwood Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 44 Redwood Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Redwood Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Redwood Grove Court has units with dishwashers.
