44 Redwood Grove Court

Welcome home to the gorgeous community of the Woodlands! This stunning brand new construction home is nestled in the rolling hills of Simi Valley featuring stunning views, an incredibly open floor plan, high ceilings, offering peace and tranquility. This home is ABSOLUTELY brand new having never been lived in and is waiting for you to enjoy all of its exquisite amenities. Featuring solar panels eliminating those high utility bills, custom plantation shutters, ceilings fans in every room including the outdoor patio, gorgeous laminate flooring, crown moldings, granite countertops, custom lighting fixtures, ENORMOUS pantry, awe-striking open floor plan, two HUGE walk-in closets in the Master Suite, huge loft area on second floor which can serve as family room or additional den, the list goes on and on! Being the largest model available, This "Smart House" is state-of-the-art featuring Smart Home automation features along with the Ring Doorbell, which can easily be programmed to your Smart Phone devices. Conveniently located in the heart of Simi just minutes from the freeway, this community offers peace from the city, with ample hiking trails, greenbelts and parks to enjoy. Call today to schedule an appointment! This home is a MUST-SEE!