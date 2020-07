348 Spring Breeze Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

GORGEOUS HOUSE LOCATED IN SIMI VALLEY WOOD RANCH; RANCHO SIMI RECREATION & PARK AND RANCHO MADERA COMMUNITY PARK WITH 6 TENNIS COURTS, 2 BASKETBALL COURTS & 1 SOCCER FIELD; HOA COMMUNITY LAKE WITH PICNIC TABLES; CUL-DE-SAC; DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO CURVED STAIRWAYS; OPEN AND BRIGHT; HIGH CEILING ENTRY AND LIVING ROOM; DINING ROOM WITH MIRROR WALLS AND WALL SHELVES; FAMILY ROOM WITH BAR & FIREPLACE; UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW TILE FLOOR; MASTER SUITE WITH BALCONY; 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS; 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS; BLUE-RIBBON WOOD RANCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL; WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS.