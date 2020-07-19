All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3039 Texas

3039 Texas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3039 Texas Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE2428071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Texas have any available units?
3039 Texas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
Is 3039 Texas currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Texas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Texas pet-friendly?
Yes, 3039 Texas is pet friendly.
Does 3039 Texas offer parking?
No, 3039 Texas does not offer parking.
Does 3039 Texas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3039 Texas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Texas have a pool?
No, 3039 Texas does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Texas have accessible units?
No, 3039 Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Texas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Texas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3039 Texas have units with air conditioning?
No, 3039 Texas does not have units with air conditioning.
