Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:27 PM

2118 Hilldale Ave

2118 Hilldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Hilldale Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bed, 2 1/2 Bath home with RV access! - This two story home features lots of upgrades such as a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, breakfast bar and very spacious dining area. Upstairs master bedroom has retreat area and closet with custom organizers. Beautiful backyard with lots of privacy. RV parking. Close to shopping, dining and freeway access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please! Available now.

(RLNE5277475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Hilldale Ave have any available units?
2118 Hilldale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2118 Hilldale Ave have?
Some of 2118 Hilldale Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Hilldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Hilldale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Hilldale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Hilldale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Hilldale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Hilldale Ave offers parking.
Does 2118 Hilldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Hilldale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Hilldale Ave have a pool?
No, 2118 Hilldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Hilldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 2118 Hilldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Hilldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Hilldale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
