2118 Hilldale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed, 2 1/2 Bath home with RV access! - This two story home features lots of upgrades such as a kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dual ovens, breakfast bar and very spacious dining area. Upstairs master bedroom has retreat area and closet with custom organizers. Beautiful backyard with lots of privacy. RV parking. Close to shopping, dining and freeway access. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please! Available now.



