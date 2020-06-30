1727 Watercrest Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 2 bath 2-story townhome with patio! - Townhome featuring a step-down living room with a gas fireplace, slider to patio, small backyard and loft. The bright spacious kitchen has granite countertops, tiled back splash, gas stove-top, and a kitchen dining area with a chandelier. There is laminate flooring, recessed lighting and blinds throughout. The upstairs includes Master bedroom with an extra large closet and dual sinks in both bathrooms as well as a laundry area. Gardener is included in rent. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available now.



(RLNE5423780)