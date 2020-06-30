All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 1727 Watercrest Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
1727 Watercrest Way
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

1727 Watercrest Way

1727 Watercrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Simi Valley Town Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1727 Watercrest Way, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath 2-story townhome with patio! - Townhome featuring a step-down living room with a gas fireplace, slider to patio, small backyard and loft. The bright spacious kitchen has granite countertops, tiled back splash, gas stove-top, and a kitchen dining area with a chandelier. There is laminate flooring, recessed lighting and blinds throughout. The upstairs includes Master bedroom with an extra large closet and dual sinks in both bathrooms as well as a laundry area. Gardener is included in rent. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available now.

(RLNE5423780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Watercrest Way have any available units?
1727 Watercrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Watercrest Way have?
Some of 1727 Watercrest Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Watercrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Watercrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Watercrest Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Watercrest Way is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Watercrest Way offer parking?
No, 1727 Watercrest Way does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Watercrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Watercrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Watercrest Way have a pool?
No, 1727 Watercrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Watercrest Way have accessible units?
No, 1727 Watercrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Watercrest Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Watercrest Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts