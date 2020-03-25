All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

2038 Stonefield Lane

2038 Stonefield Lane. · (707) 523-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2038 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2038 Stonefield Lane · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! - Renovated one-level condo in Fountaingrove's Stonefield community! Thoughtfully designed with high end finishes. New windows and new vinyl flooring throughout, new granite counter tops in kitchen and gas cook top range. This is an OPULENT residence - high ceilings, large living room, side bar in dining room with small sink, two "master" bedroom suites, each with a gorgeous bathroom and massive closet. The larger suite even includes a private deck and gas fireplace! Overlooks Fountaingrove golf course. Access to the community pool, spa (hot tub), and tennis court is also included. Large 2-car garage and landlord pays water! This is a "must-see" property.

(RLNE2589022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have any available units?
2038 Stonefield Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2038 Stonefield Lane have?
Some of 2038 Stonefield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 Stonefield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2038 Stonefield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 Stonefield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 Stonefield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2038 Stonefield Lane does offer parking.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2038 Stonefield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2038 Stonefield Lane has a pool.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have accessible units?
No, 2038 Stonefield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 Stonefield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 Stonefield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2038 Stonefield Lane has units with air conditioning.
