Amenities
We are conveniently located in the Bennett Valley neighborhood of Santa Rosa which is tucked against beautiful Annadel State Park. Bennett Valley is know for its excellent schools, immediate proximity to recreation in Annadel State Park, and great neighborhood dining and shopping amenities. The Marq is also just a short distance to Howarth Park known as the "jewel" of the Santa Rosa park system. This 138-acre park offers a beautiful lake for fishing and boating, tennis courts, picnic areas, unique playground structures, miles of hiking and jogging trails, and an amusement area featuring a miniature train ride, carousel, animal farm, and pony rides.
The Marq offers 1-bedroom cottages and 2 and 4-bedroom two-story townhome floor plans. Each fully renovated home offers beautiful quartz counters, wood plank vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances including a microwave, in-home washer and dryer, two private patios, extra secured storage, and assigned covered parking. The attached cot