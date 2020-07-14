All apartments in Santa Rosa
THE MARQ
THE MARQ

3637 Sonoma Ave · (707) 344-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3637 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from THE MARQ.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
business center
carport
cc payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
We are conveniently located in the Bennett Valley neighborhood of Santa Rosa which is tucked against beautiful Annadel State Park. Bennett Valley is know for its excellent schools, immediate proximity to recreation in Annadel State Park, and great neighborhood dining and shopping amenities. The Marq is also just a short distance to Howarth Park known as the "jewel" of the Santa Rosa park system. This 138-acre park offers a beautiful lake for fishing and boating, tennis courts, picnic areas, unique playground structures, miles of hiking and jogging trails, and an amusement area featuring a miniature train ride, carousel, animal farm, and pony rides.

The Marq offers 1-bedroom cottages and 2 and 4-bedroom two-story townhome floor plans. Each fully renovated home offers beautiful quartz counters, wood plank vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances including a microwave, in-home washer and dryer, two private patios, extra secured storage, and assigned covered parking. The attached cot

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $400 (1 Bedroom), $500 (2 Bedroom), and $600 (4 Bedroom); All based on credit and rental history.
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Deposit when applying (goes towards your security deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Some Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: 1 Covered Carport Parking.
Storage Details: Additional Storage in Carport Area

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does THE MARQ have any available units?
THE MARQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does THE MARQ have?
Some of THE MARQ's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is THE MARQ currently offering any rent specials?
THE MARQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is THE MARQ pet-friendly?
Yes, THE MARQ is pet friendly.
Does THE MARQ offer parking?
Yes, THE MARQ offers parking.
Does THE MARQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, THE MARQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does THE MARQ have a pool?
Yes, THE MARQ has a pool.
Does THE MARQ have accessible units?
Yes, THE MARQ has accessible units.
Does THE MARQ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, THE MARQ has units with dishwashers.
