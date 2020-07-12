/
junior college
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1577 Orchard Street
1577 Orchard Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1075 sqft
Very much NEW again...This duet home has just received a through remodeling with stunning kitchen w/quartz counters & stainless appliances & water heater. The 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1486 North Street
1486 North Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room and One Car Garage - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage features a bonus room/office, one-car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced yard. Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1046 Gaddis Court
1046 Gaddis Court, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2196 sqft
Spectacular 2 Level Home Located in a Cul-de-sac of Downtown Santa Rosa. - Property features many upgrades throughout, including a gorgeous kitchen, a beautifully large master bath & closet area.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1229 Pacific Avenue
1229 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1229 Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Garden
1265 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pacific Garden in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Glenn Street
1218 Glenn Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
$1500 per month. Very nice single story building with 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath. Walking distance to all that downtown Santa Rosa has to offer. Very quiet complex full of privacy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Ridgeway Ave
304 Ridgway Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1157 sqft
304 Ridgeway Ave Available 08/01/20 Classic 2 Bedroom Near S.R. High School - Spacious old home with fireplace, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and two large bedrooms. Detached garage.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3340 Terra Linda Drive
3340 Terra Linda Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2101 sqft
3340 Terra Linda Drive Available 09/05/20 Great Home in Santa Rosa ~ Lomita Heights ~ Swimming Pool Available ~ September 5th - Don't miss this great one level house with an in ground swimming pool! Located in the desirable Lomita Heights
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
232 Brookwood Avenue
232 Brookwood Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 232 Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated April 14 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
833 Sonoma Avenue
833 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
631 Ashbury Ave
631 Ashbury Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1064 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in South East Santa Rosa! - Lots of natural lighting throughout. Charming floorplan, with an additional living/family room created out of the tandem garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
