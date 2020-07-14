All apartments in Santa Rosa
The Alexandar

750 Apple Creek Ln · (707) 708-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0324 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 1810 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 · Avail. now

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0302 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 0622 · Avail. now

$2,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Alexandar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA. Here, residents enjoy remodeled 1- and 2-bedroom homes offering delightful views, along with a pet friendly setting, heated pool and spa, clubhouse and fitness center.

The Alexandar is ideally located at the intersection of US 101 and Hwy 12, providing convenient access to anywhere within Santa Rosa, Sonoma County, and virtually the entire northern Bay Area. Just minutes from home, you will find shopping, dining and more at Coddington Mall including Target, Nordstrom Rack and a variety of restaurants. Your inner foodie will love being close to Whole Foods Market and some of the country's most renowned vineyards. Nature is also within easy reach: both Howarth Park and Annadel State Park are nearby as is the stunning Russian River. Whether you like to camp, boat, hike, bike or picnic, you'll have access to it all. Surrounded by everything you

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. 1 carport per home, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Alexandar have any available units?
The Alexandar has 11 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does The Alexandar have?
Some of The Alexandar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Alexandar currently offering any rent specials?
The Alexandar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Alexandar pet-friendly?
Yes, The Alexandar is pet friendly.
Does The Alexandar offer parking?
Yes, The Alexandar offers parking.
Does The Alexandar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Alexandar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Alexandar have a pool?
Yes, The Alexandar has a pool.
Does The Alexandar have accessible units?
No, The Alexandar does not have accessible units.
Does The Alexandar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Alexandar has units with dishwashers.
