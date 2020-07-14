All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Vineyard Gardens

240 Burt St · (831) 278-4468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0309 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0214 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 0266 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vineyard Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
on-site laundry
bocce court
cc payments
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Situated in a beautiful vineyard landscape, with stunning mountain views, and close proximity to every local attraction, Vineyard Gardens in Santa Rosa, CA gives you everything you need in a place to call home. An amazing Santa Rosa apartment gives you easy access to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. Enjoy being at the heart of the city, while embracing the beautiful outdoors.

Come home to Vineyard Gardens Apartments, where wine country meets comforting, luxurious living. Start your day on the hiking trails at Taylor Mountain, or shopping at Santa Rosa Marketplace. Explore top local attractions like Pepperwood Preserve, and Safari West. Travel to the beach, and dip your toes in the pacific ocean. Grab a piece of pizza at Mombo’s Pizza, and a glass of wine at Sonoma Wine Shop. At the end of the day find yourself enjoying Vineyard Gardens, patio equipped with gas BBQs and a resort-style pool. Watch the sunset, on your private balcony.

Vineyard Gardens, Santa Rosa,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible Lease Terms Available
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vineyard Gardens have any available units?
Vineyard Gardens has 3 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Vineyard Gardens have?
Some of Vineyard Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vineyard Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Vineyard Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vineyard Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Vineyard Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Vineyard Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Vineyard Gardens offers parking.
Does Vineyard Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vineyard Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vineyard Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Vineyard Gardens has a pool.
Does Vineyard Gardens have accessible units?
No, Vineyard Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Vineyard Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vineyard Gardens has units with dishwashers.
