Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub on-site laundry bocce court cc payments fire pit online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Situated in a beautiful vineyard landscape, with stunning mountain views, and close proximity to every local attraction, Vineyard Gardens in Santa Rosa, CA gives you everything you need in a place to call home. An amazing Santa Rosa apartment gives you easy access to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. Enjoy being at the heart of the city, while embracing the beautiful outdoors.



Come home to Vineyard Gardens Apartments, where wine country meets comforting, luxurious living. Start your day on the hiking trails at Taylor Mountain, or shopping at Santa Rosa Marketplace. Explore top local attractions like Pepperwood Preserve, and Safari West. Travel to the beach, and dip your toes in the pacific ocean. Grab a piece of pizza at Mombo’s Pizza, and a glass of wine at Sonoma Wine Shop. At the end of the day find yourself enjoying Vineyard Gardens, patio equipped with gas BBQs and a resort-style pool. Watch the sunset, on your private balcony.



