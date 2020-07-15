/
Sonoma State University
33 Apartments For Rent Near Sonoma State University
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
20 Units Available
The Lenox
400 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
800 sqft
The Lenox offers apartment homes in a beautiful, tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our two sparkling swimming pools our brand new fitness center, The Lenox has all the amenities you expect plus the special touches that set us apart.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
3 Units Available
The Palms
136 Santa Alicia Dr, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Palms in Rohnert Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1176 sqft
LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park. - 552 LaCrosse Ct N Rohnert Park This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a 2 car garage! Nice sized master bedroom with a double vanity sink.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1506 sqft
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
708 Santa Alicia Drive
708 Santa Alicia Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
723 sqft
Lovely second-floor condo in A-Section of Rohnert Park! Large living/dining room combination. Brand new carpet in bedrooms. Includes a small rear patio with storage closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
247 Enterprise Drive
247 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1048 sqft
247 Enterprise Drive Available 07/23/20 Vineyard Villas Upper Unit ~247 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park~Water & Garbage Included! - Two bedrooms and two full baths. This is an upper unit with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
6073 Dawn Drive
6073 Dawn Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Rohnert Park . Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $3,400/month rent.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
15 Regents Circle
15 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1324 sqft
Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park! - Attractive two-story PUD style home in R-section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located in the University Meadows subdivision. Spacious floor plan, Good sized bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1315 Gold Way
1315 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1005 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Condo in Rohnert Park - This G section townhome has newer LVT flooring throughout, a nice size living and dining room with half bath downstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7189 Camino Colegio
7189 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1069 sqft
Beautiful Sunrise Terrace 2 BR./ 2 BTH Condo. Bright and Cheery End Unit - Move-in Ready Open House Thursday 6/25, 5:00 pm Till 6:30 pm. - Must see!! Desirable end unit. Gorgeous 2 br/2 bth bright and cheery Condo .
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Available NOW ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2038 sqft
1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7825 MONTERO DRIVE
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1262 sqft
7825 Montero Drive in Rohnert Park - Cute one level 3 bedroom 2 bath house in desirable M Section of Rohnert Park close to shopping, Magnolia Park, and SSU! All appliances will be included along with landscaping.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1018 ELEANOR AVENUE
1018 Eleanor Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1336 sqft
3Bd/1.5Ba Condo in Rohnert Park! - This is a cute 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in desired E Section of Rohnert Park. Conveniently located near Walmart Grocery Store, Starbucks, Subway etc...
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Francis Circle
80 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1239 sqft
80 Francis Circle Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom 2 bath Mountain Shadow Square Available on July 15 - Great town home in Mountain Shadows Square. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a 2 car garage attached as well. Washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Enterprise Drive
421 Enterprise Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath Available Now - Two level condo in Willow Park!! Very clean, in central Rohnert Park location. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Good sized bedrooms and balcony off master bedroom. Lovely patio as well.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7474 MERCEDES WAY
7474 Mercedes Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1821 sqft
Beautiful large 4Bd/3Ba Single Family Home! - 7474 Mercedes Way in Rohnert Park! Lovely 2 story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a 2 car garage! Brand new kitchen flooring and carpet installed throughout home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Freedom Place
42 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1239 sqft
42 Freedom Place Available 07/21/20 Available Now~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - Great town home in Rohnert Park Mountain Shadows. Cute and clean.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1403 Gold Way
1403 Gold Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1262 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Story Condo in Rohnert Park - Corner Unit close to Pool! You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2249 sqft
8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage. 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7203 ROXANNE LANE
7203 Roxanne Lane, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2602 sqft
7203 Roxanne Lane Rohnert Park - This is a large spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home with an additional room with wet bar. 2 Story floor plan with a large master and 3 car garage! Cosigners are okay.
