/
/
sebastopol
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
149 Apartments for rent in Sebastopol, CA📍
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7930 Soll Ct.
7930 Soll Ct, Sebastopol, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1917 sqft
Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath house located in Sebastopol! - Photos available May 22nd. High ceilings and almost 1917sqft, this home has a lot to offer! Separate, sitting room, living room, dining room and family room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 West St.
220 West Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1627 sqft
One + Bedroom with Master Loft & Separate 1 bedroom Guest Cottage 2 blocks from Sebastopol - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm. Please call our office to schedule.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
460 Flynn Street
460 Flynn Street, Sebastopol, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1280 sqft
Sebastopol 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex~Includes Water~Attached garage - Call us for a virtual tour. Enjoy the charm of Sebastopol in this comfortable multi-level duplex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
465 Pleasant Hill Ave N
465 Pleasant Hill Avenue North, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Sebastopol - You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S. Main Street Sebastopol CA, 95472.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7934 Juanita Court
7934 Juanita Court, Sebastopol, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
2000 sqft
Incredible Two Bedroom Home with Detached Studio in Desirable Cul-de-sac neighborhood! - This home is one level with all the bells and whistles. Hardwood flooring throughout the main two-bedroom home.
Results within 1 mile of Sebastopol
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7828 Apple Blossom
7828 Apple Blossom Lane, Sonoma County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2200 sqft
Attractive single leveled home with detached loft located in Sebastopol! - Main home includes 2 bedrooms and two full baths. Sauna in one of the two bedrooms. Nice open kitchen area and with formal dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Sebastopol
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Wright Area Action Group
13 Units Available
Park Lane Villas
960 Doubles Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1180 sqft
Located in the heart of Sonoma wine country and less than 10 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, Park Lane Villas apartments offers luxury apartment living at its finest.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1721 Jonive Rd
1721 Jonive Road, Sonoma County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Park like setting single level home partially upgraded in Sebastopol on 3 acres! - New LVT flooring throughout and new interior painting. This property features a family room, living room and formal dinning room. Large rear deck overlooking patio.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4607 Gravenstein Hwy. N.
4607 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
850 sqft
Desirable Home Over Looking Vineyards - Water and Sewer Included - This adorable home is located across the way from Mom's Apple Pie and Pascaline's. Newer carpeting throughout with washer & dryer hookups. Room for gardening and close to town.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7788 Kennedy Rd
7788 Kennedy Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Cute Mobile Home in Country Setting - PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE BY.... PRIVATE PROPERTY! SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. You may pick up an application at our office in Sebastopol or print one from our website. We are located at 489 S.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2322 SO. HAMPTON CIR
2322 South Hampton Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2135 sqft
2322 South Hampton Cir in Santa Rosa! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story home in Santa Rosa! 3 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Spacious home and quiet neighborhood! Sorry, not pets or co-signers.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
68 Westgate Circle
68 Westgate Circle, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Valle Vista community for occupants age 55 and over community - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent a home in this lovely Senior community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4230 Miles Avenue
4230 Miles Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
572 sqft
Charming Country Gem! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Southwest Santa Rosa! - Charming Country Gem! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage in Southwest Santa Rosa! This unit has a fenced backyard and large open front yard. Uncovered parking for 2 vehicles max.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2772 Antelope Ln
2772 Antelope Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1560 sqft
Very Clean and Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Available Now! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is available now! Very clean, lots of natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wright Area Action Group
1 Unit Available
4465 Corrigan Street
4465 Corrigan Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Southwest Santa Rosa 3/2.5 House - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3012 Mule Deer Lane
3012 Mule Deer Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1507 sqft
3BR, 2BA Single Level Home - Brookfield built and designed 3BR, 2BA single level home with 1507 square feet of living space. High ceilings, newer Paint, laminate flooring, carpet, blinds, stainless appliances and fixtures.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2454 Dunaway Drive
2454 Dunaway Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Just in time for the summer. Enjoy stay at home and Vacation in this pristine single level home with large yard and fenced pool. Freshly painted and sparkling clean, light and bright. . Remodeled open kitchen and updated bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3617 Mount Vernon Rd
3617 Mount Vernon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Home Recently Updated Down Private Road! - This lovely home features new paint, carpet, laminate flooring and few updated appliances and fixtures. This property is a must see! Located in South Sebastopol.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3880 Ross Rd
3880 Ross Rd, Graton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
New Granny Unit - Sebastopol/Graton - Brand new Sebastopol/Graton area. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath energy efficient Granny is located just off Green Valley Road. Plank Flooring throughout. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, gas range and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Sebastopol
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,135
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
51 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
2604 Petaluma Hill Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1006 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sebastopol rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,260.
Some of the colleges located in the Sebastopol area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, University of California-Berkeley, University of California-San Francisco, and California State University Maritime Academy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sebastopol from include San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Rosa, Berkeley, and Fairfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CAOakland, CASanta Rosa, CABerkeley, CAFairfield, CAVallejo, CANapa, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CA
Richmond, CANovato, CAEmeryville, CAAmerican Canyon, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CAMill Valley, CACloverdale, CA