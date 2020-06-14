87 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA with garage

Apartment List
Santa Rosa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,705
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Santa Rosa
8 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,747
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,754
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
11 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
22 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,479
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
$
7 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
5 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,949
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,364
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
St. Rose
4 Units Available
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
Junior College
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Scenic Brush Creek
1 Unit Available
810 Brush Creek Road
810 Brush Creek Road, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1140 sqft
Nestled among Redwood trees in Rincon Valley this charming 3bd/1.5ba single level home on Brush Creek Rd. with a spacious living room, dining area, fireplace, back deck and side yard, on a large lot, some shared yard space and shared garage space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
784 Zuur Street
784 Zuur Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1455 sqft
This home features tile flooring in the common areas of the first floor, laminate flooring in the bedrooms and second floor hallway. It also has hardwood stairs. There are built-in shelves in the dinning room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
4756 Shade Tree Lane
4756 Shade Tree Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
Beautiful and unique 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a bonus room, single story condo in Bennett Valley! This home has a very unique layout that includes adjoining rooms and one bedroom where the entrance is through a bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home. Located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes fully furnished. Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage. Gardener included also.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2426 Neotomas Lane
2426 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1473 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Bennett Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage is move in ready.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1970 Knolls Drive
1970 Knolls Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1274 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath two story unit in Bennett Valley! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Bennett Valley Knolls HOA comes with newer kitchen appliances, dual pane windows throughout, The unit comes with access to a private patio and also has one

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1520 Lance Drive
1520 Lance Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1185 sqft
1520 Lance Drive Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath + 2 Car Garage ~1520 Lance Drive - Feels brand new!! Close to transportation and shopping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. New flooring as well.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Junior College
1 Unit Available
1486 North Street
1486 North Street, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Two Bedroom/One Bathroom Cottage with Bonus Room and One Car Garage - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom cottage features a bonus room/office, one-car garage, washer/dryer hook-ups and fenced yard. Kitchen includes gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1028 Elysse
1028 Elysse Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2400 sqft
1028 Elysse Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rincon Valley Home ~ Built in 2014 ~ Air Conditioning - Gorgeous home in Rincon Valley!! Only a few years old. Tri-level 3 bedroom 3 bath + office house with a two car garage. Don't miss out on this one.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1453 Neotomas Ave. #106
1453 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1038 sqft
Bennett Valley Condo Immaculate Condition, large balcony - Immaculate. Two bedroom, 1.5 bath. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant contributes $75 per mo for water. HOA paid by Owner. A/C Move right in. Parking assigned in garage. (RLNE4597853)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1812 Sonterra Court
1812 Sonterra Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1916 sqft
New Single Level Fountaingrove Home with In-Home Office plus 3 Bedrooms - Charterhill Rentals offers for rent this brand new construction, custom home in Fountaingrove.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

