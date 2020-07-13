Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Santa Rosa, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
14 Units Available
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1271 sqft
Residents who love convenience find this community's proximity to Lakeside Shopping Center refreshing. The property has a resort-style pool, fitness center and spa. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, expansive patios or balconies and washer/dryer combinations.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Sonoma Ridge at Bennett Valley
2900 Saint Paul Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1150 sqft
Welcome to Sonoma Ridge Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA! Our Santa Rosa apartments are conveniently located near highway 101, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,160
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
8 Units Available
Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1375 sqft
Vineyard Creek offers signature one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Sonoma County's Wine Country, conveniently located near Hwy. 101 in Northern Santa Rosa.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1085 sqft
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Overlook at Fountaingrove
200 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1410 sqft
The Overlook at Fountaingrove offers refined residences in the heart of Sonoma Countys wine country.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Sendero Townhomes
1791 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1294 sqft
Sendero is a brand new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome community that embodies a unique blend of city and suburban life. Conveniently located just off highway 12, residents experience easy upscale home-style living without the fuss of home owning.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 5 at 02:56pm
1 Unit Available
Junior College
Cedarwood
725 West College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1230 sqft
Discover a new home at the beautiful Cedarwood Apartments. You'll fall in love with the unique layout of our spacious townhomes. Enjoy the quiet and peace from having no apartment above or below you.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3110 Lucero Ave
3110 Lucero Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1646 sqft
Lovely three bedroom PUD in Vista Del Lago! - Garbage included! Incredible HOA amenities include AC, two pools, club house, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2044 Stonefield Lane
2044 Stonefield Lane., Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1589 sqft
2044 Stonefield Lane Available 08/01/20 Upscale Fountain Grove Condo with 2 suites and 2.5 bath( Water included Plus use of HOA amenities,pool,tennis court, spa) - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 cars garage in Fountaingrove.

Santa Rosa rents declined slightly over the past month

Santa Rosa rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased sharply by 9.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Rosa stand at $1,674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,169 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Santa Rosa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Santa Rosa, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Rosa

    As rents have increased sharply in Santa Rosa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Rosa is less affordable for renters.

    • Santa Rosa's median two-bedroom rent of $2,169 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Santa Rosa's rents rose sharply over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Rosa than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Santa Rosa is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

