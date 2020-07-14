All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

PARK VUE

2001 Piner Rd · (707) 504-3702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Northwest Santa Rosa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 289 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 896 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from PARK VUE.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. Enjoy our close proximity to The Epicenter, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Charles Schulz Museum, and Snoopy’s Home Ice Rink. We are just a short drive to local wineries and beautiful vineyards. Our community offers a tucked-away feel and is boosting with lush scenic landscapes and beautiful Redwood Trees.

At Park Vue Apartments we invite you to come write your own definition of comfort living in our premier 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. We offer style, location, and amenities at Park Vue, and we think you will agree that this is where you want to be.

Park Vue offers touches to help you relax and recharge. Your personal time is your most precious resource. Enjoy our refreshing pool and spa while sitting next to our beautiful fire wall. Schedule a tour today and see for yourself what a great home is waiting for you at Park Vue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Application fee of $50.94 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom $600; 2 bedroom $600; 3 bedroom $700
Pets Allowed: dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restricitons
Parking Details: Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does PARK VUE have any available units?
PARK VUE has 5 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does PARK VUE have?
Some of PARK VUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is PARK VUE currently offering any rent specials?
PARK VUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is PARK VUE pet-friendly?
Yes, PARK VUE is pet friendly.
Does PARK VUE offer parking?
Yes, PARK VUE offers parking.
Does PARK VUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, PARK VUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does PARK VUE have a pool?
Yes, PARK VUE has a pool.
Does PARK VUE have accessible units?
Yes, PARK VUE has accessible units.
Does PARK VUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, PARK VUE has units with dishwashers.
