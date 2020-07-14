Amenities
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. Enjoy our close proximity to The Epicenter, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Charles Schulz Museum, and Snoopy’s Home Ice Rink. We are just a short drive to local wineries and beautiful vineyards. Our community offers a tucked-away feel and is boosting with lush scenic landscapes and beautiful Redwood Trees.
At Park Vue Apartments we invite you to come write your own definition of comfort living in our premier 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. We offer style, location, and amenities at Park Vue, and we think you will agree that this is where you want to be.
Park Vue offers touches to help you relax and recharge. Your personal time is your most precious resource. Enjoy our refreshing pool and spa while sitting next to our beautiful fire wall. Schedule a tour today and see for yourself what a great home is waiting for you at Park Vue.