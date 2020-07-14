Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping. Enjoy our close proximity to The Epicenter, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, Charles Schulz Museum, and Snoopy’s Home Ice Rink. We are just a short drive to local wineries and beautiful vineyards. Our community offers a tucked-away feel and is boosting with lush scenic landscapes and beautiful Redwood Trees.



At Park Vue Apartments we invite you to come write your own definition of comfort living in our premier 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. We offer style, location, and amenities at Park Vue, and we think you will agree that this is where you want to be.



Park Vue offers touches to help you relax and recharge. Your personal time is your most precious resource. Enjoy our refreshing pool and spa while sitting next to our beautiful fire wall. Schedule a tour today and see for yourself what a great home is waiting for you at Park Vue.