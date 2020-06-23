All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1241 17TH Street

1241 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1241 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Half block south of Wilshire BLvd on 17th street, Spacious remodeled light and bright upper unit! Two bedrooms, one bath with two large balconies. Hardwood floors throughout living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchen has new appliances (stove, refrigerator). Master has walk-in closet. Pets are okay. One carport and extra storage cabinet. Landlord pays for hot and cold water and trash sewer. Tenant pays electric and gas. Community laundry on site. near restaurant shops, and Santa Monica Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 17TH Street have any available units?
1241 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1241 17TH Street have?
Some of 1241 17TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1241 17TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 17TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 17TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1241 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1241 17TH Street does offer parking.
Does 1241 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1241 17TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1241 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1241 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1241 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1241 17TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1241 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1241 17TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
