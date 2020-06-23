1241 17TH Street

Amenities

Half block south of Wilshire BLvd on 17th street, Spacious remodeled light and bright upper unit! Two bedrooms, one bath with two large balconies. Hardwood floors throughout living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Kitchen has new appliances (stove, refrigerator). Master has walk-in closet. Pets are okay. One carport and extra storage cabinet. Landlord pays for hot and cold water and trash sewer. Tenant pays electric and gas. Community laundry on site. near restaurant shops, and Santa Monica Beach.