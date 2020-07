Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court business center conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe doorman elevator 24hr gym parking garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access pool table

Like the vibrant neighborhood that surrounds it, Villas on the Boulevard Apartments in Santa Clara defines expectations. Our apartments for rent in Santa Clara are situated moments from big-name tech employers yet close to the destinations your family loves; from parks and stadiums to museums and shopping. Feel relaxed from the moment you walk inside- each of our brand-new one and two-bedroom floor plans feature modern fixtures and finishes that match any style. Outdoors, the organic beauty of two lush courtyards creates a sense of calm that will follow you throughout the day. You're invited to own the moment here at Villas on the Boulevard. Call and schedule a tour at our Santa Clara apartments to discover your new home.