Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit in Santa Clara - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath duplex with 1750sq feet of living space, attached two car garage, central heat/AC, fully remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy. Laminate flooring through our unit on first floor, new paint, new appliances, washer & dryer included, stainless steel appliances, and fire place. Centrally located in the middle of Santa Clara makes this property very attractive.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5840561)