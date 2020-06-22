All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:18 PM

2632 Wallace Street

2632 Wallace Street · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2632 Wallace Street, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 900 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2632 Wallace St Santa Clara, California. This home includes newer paint, and new water heater. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Nice fireplace in the living room. The school district is Santa Clara Unified. This home is a great location close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Large backyard with great shade from trees.

Pets are O.K.

This home is a must see call today to schedule a tour. 650-241-3888
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com/applynow

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,095, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Wallace Street have any available units?
2632 Wallace Street has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
Is 2632 Wallace Street currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Wallace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Wallace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Wallace Street is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Wallace Street offer parking?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not offer parking.
Does 2632 Wallace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Wallace Street have a pool?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Wallace Street have accessible units?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Wallace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 Wallace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 Wallace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
