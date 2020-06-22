2632 Wallace Street

Amenities

hardwood floors, fireplace, pet friendly (cats allowed, dogs allowed)

This 900 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2632 Wallace St Santa Clara, California. This home includes newer paint, and new water heater. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Nice fireplace in the living room. The school district is Santa Clara Unified. This home is a great location close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Large backyard with great shade from trees.



Pets are O.K.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,095, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

