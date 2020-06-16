All apartments in Santa Clara
2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2

2540 Bowers Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2540 Bowers Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathrooms duplex triplex in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara.

The classic interior features hardwood and tile floors as well as double pane windows. The horseshoe-type kitchen is complete granite countertops, cabinets with drawers that offer plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The relaxing bedrooms are perfect spaces to unwind and catch up with some much-needed sleep. A laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as a wall forced-air heating are provided, and small storage space.

The exterior features a patio and fenced backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities. The community has near supermarkets, a park right around the corner, and access to public transportation. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit and pet rent. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity.
The landlord will cover the trash and sewage. Yard maintenance by the tenant.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Bracher Park, Bowers Park, Machado Park, and Warburton Park & Pool.

Bus lines:
58 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE - ALVISO - 0.1 mile
57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.1 mile
827 YELLOW LINE-ACE S. SANTA CLARA - 0.3 mile
32 SN ANTONIO SHOP CTR - STA CLARA TC - 0.4 mile

Rail Lines:
Special Special Event Extra Service - 1.1 miles
Local Local - 1.1 miles
Limited Limited - 1.1 miles

(RLNE5525452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
