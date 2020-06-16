2540 Bowers Ave Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Cozy, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathrooms duplex triplex in a friendly neighborhood in Santa Clara.



The classic interior features hardwood and tile floors as well as double pane windows. The horseshoe-type kitchen is complete granite countertops, cabinets with drawers that offer plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The relaxing bedrooms are perfect spaces to unwind and catch up with some much-needed sleep. A laundry room with an in-unit washer and dryer, as well as a wall forced-air heating are provided, and small storage space.



The exterior features a patio and fenced backyard which is perfect for outdoor activities. The community has near supermarkets, a park right around the corner, and access to public transportation. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit and pet rent. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, and electricity.

The landlord will cover the trash and sewage. Yard maintenance by the tenant.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Bracher Park, Bowers Park, Machado Park, and Warburton Park & Pool.



Bus lines:

58 WEST VALLEY COLLEGE - ALVISO - 0.1 mile

57 WEST VALLEY COLL - GREAT AMERICA - 0.1 mile

827 YELLOW LINE-ACE S. SANTA CLARA - 0.3 mile

32 SN ANTONIO SHOP CTR - STA CLARA TC - 0.4 mile



Rail Lines:

Special Special Event Extra Service - 1.1 miles

Local Local - 1.1 miles

Limited Limited - 1.1 miles



