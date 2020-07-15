2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW!



Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS., one block to local public transportation, and just a 10-minute drive to the Santa Clara Train Station.



Unit Features:

- Upper level 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Lots of natural light

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range/oven, white cabinetry and tile backsplash

- Wood-style flooring in the kitchen

- Carpet in living room and bedroom

- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and bathtub/shower combo with sliding doors.



Community Features:

- Coin operated on-site laundry



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/sewer/trash service included.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887422)