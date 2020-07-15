All apartments in Santa Clara
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7

2392 Sutter Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2392 Sutter Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 7 · Avail. now

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW!

Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS., one block to local public transportation, and just a 10-minute drive to the Santa Clara Train Station.

Unit Features:
- Upper level 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Lots of natural light
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range/oven, white cabinetry and tile backsplash
- Wood-style flooring in the kitchen
- Carpet in living room and bedroom
- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and bathtub/shower combo with sliding doors.

Community Features:
- Coin operated on-site laundry

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service included.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have any available units?
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have?
Some of 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
