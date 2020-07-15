2392 Sutter Ave Apt 7

Amenities
Lovely, Upstairs, One Bedroom Apartment in Santa Clara - Available NOW!
Close to highway 280/880/17, Westfield shopping center, Santana row, and University of Santa Clara. Shopping center just across the street with Starbucks, Luckys, and CVS., one block to local public transportation, and just a 10-minute drive to the Santa Clara Train Station.
Unit Features:
- Upper level 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Lots of natural light
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, microwave, and electric range/oven, white cabinetry and tile backsplash
- Wood-style flooring in the kitchen
- Carpet in living room and bedroom
- Bathroom includes tile flooring, and bathtub/shower combo with sliding doors.
Community Features:
- Coin operated on-site laundry
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/sewer/trash service included.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
