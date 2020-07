Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan smoke-free units Property Amenities bbq/grill car charging concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit 24hr gym hot tub internet access parking pool pool table garage business center car wash area carport lobby online portal package receiving sauna smoke-free community

Youre invited to live the resort lifestyle of your dreams at The Carlyle. Our elegant apartment homes in Santa Clara, California, seamlessly blend modern style with timeless sophistication. Surrounded by towering palm trees, our community is dotted with luscious, colorful gardens, a stately stone and tile fountain, a courtyard swimming pool, a soothing spa, and luxurious poolside cabana.







Our gated community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent near Guadalupe River and the miles of hiking trails that run alongside it at the Ulistac Natural Area. When youre back from your early morning jog, treat yourself to a cup of coffee on your own private balcony or patio, or do some weight training at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Whatever your needs, our generous floor plans and desirable community will help you meet them.