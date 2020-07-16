All apartments in Santa Clara
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2128 Monroe St Apt 4

2128 Monroe Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2128 Monroe Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Apartment 4 · Avail. now

$1,970

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard!

2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, Scott Lane Elementary School, Warburton Swim Center, Cabrillo Middle School, The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley, and Triton Museum of Art with quick access to San Tomas Expressway.

The kitchen includes a stovetop, oven, refrigerator, vinyl floors, and granite countertops. Double-sided wall heater in the Living Room and hall/bedroom area. The bathroom features vinyl floors, new sink/faucet, and shower/tub combo with tile enclosure. The bedroom has lots of closet space and a ceiling fan with new wood laminate floors.

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have any available units?
2128 Monroe St Apt 4 has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have?
Some of 2128 Monroe St Apt 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Monroe St Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have a pool?
Yes, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 has a pool.
Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Monroe St Apt 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
