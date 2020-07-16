2128 Monroe St Apt 4

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Large Upstairs Apartment with Fresh Paint, Private 1 Car Garage & Shared Back Yard!



2128 Monroe St #4 is close to Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, Scott Lane Elementary School, Warburton Swim Center, Cabrillo Middle School, The Cabrillo Montessori School of Silicon Valley, and Triton Museum of Art with quick access to San Tomas Expressway.



The kitchen includes a stovetop, oven, refrigerator, vinyl floors, and granite countertops. Double-sided wall heater in the Living Room and hall/bedroom area. The bathroom features vinyl floors, new sink/faucet, and shower/tub combo with tile enclosure. The bedroom has lots of closet space and a ceiling fan with new wood laminate floors.



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887615)