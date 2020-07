Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage fireplace some paid utils microwave

Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2Bed/2.5Bath Home in Santa Clara! - Property Id: 267991



Interior Walk Through Video - https://youtu.be/RhxkB2ueRgc



For rent is our spacious 2bed/2.5bath home in Santa Clara with 2 parking spots; 1 attached parking garage with 1 assigned parking in front of the unit. The home has been recently painted and is extremely well-taken cared of. Washer/dryer inside with direct access to own garage.

Please email for more info or private showing.

doan.realtors@gmail.com



Rent: $3100

Security Deposit: $3500

Available Now

Sorry, no Section 8.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267991

No Pets Allowed



