All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 810 N Sherry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
810 N Sherry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 N Sherry Lane

810 N Sherry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Cabrillo Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

810 N Sherry Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
This single story single family detached house has 3 bedrooms but the family room can be used as the 4th bedroom based on the existing floor plan. Great location on a single loaded street overlooking the tennis center and Cabrillo Park. Property is a fixer-upper and price is based on current condition. Fair market rent in neighborhood is $2500 - $2800 per month. Excellent northeast neighborhood close to many conveniences including shopping and restaurants. Less than 5 minute access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways. Note the school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N Sherry Lane have any available units?
810 N Sherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 N Sherry Lane have?
Some of 810 N Sherry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N Sherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
810 N Sherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N Sherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 810 N Sherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 810 N Sherry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 810 N Sherry Lane offers parking.
Does 810 N Sherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 N Sherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N Sherry Lane have a pool?
No, 810 N Sherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 810 N Sherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 810 N Sherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N Sherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 N Sherry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine