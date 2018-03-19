810 N Sherry Lane

Amenities

This single story single family detached house has 3 bedrooms but the family room can be used as the 4th bedroom based on the existing floor plan. Great location on a single loaded street overlooking the tennis center and Cabrillo Park. Property is a fixer-upper and price is based on current condition. Fair market rent in neighborhood is $2500 - $2800 per month. Excellent northeast neighborhood close to many conveniences including shopping and restaurants. Less than 5 minute access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways. Note the school district.