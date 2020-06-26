All apartments in Santa Ana
734 N Santiago Street
734 N Santiago Street

734 Santiago Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Santiago Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live and Work Concept Living in Highly Desirable Santiago Loft. An Industrial Roll Up Door on the first level which is perfect for Retail Space, Office or Studio. It's a Dream Location for Commuter Santa Ana Train Station just across the street. Open Floorplan Living Room with 20" Ceiling Living Room , Newer Carpet on Stairs, Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliance. Bedroom located upstairs with Great size of Master Bedroom + loft which you can converted to 2nd Bedroom. Minutes away from Artist Village, Downtown Santa Ana Local Restaurant, Farmers Market, Santa Ana Civic Center and 5/55/22 Freeway. “Property photos depict a virtually staged representation of the property by roOomy Virtual Staging. Photos may not represent actual flooring, fixtures, or features included in the property sale and may not be an actual representation of the property’s condition.”

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 N Santiago Street have any available units?
734 N Santiago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 N Santiago Street have?
Some of 734 N Santiago Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 N Santiago Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 N Santiago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 N Santiago Street pet-friendly?
No, 734 N Santiago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 734 N Santiago Street offer parking?
Yes, 734 N Santiago Street offers parking.
Does 734 N Santiago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 N Santiago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 N Santiago Street have a pool?
No, 734 N Santiago Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 N Santiago Street have accessible units?
No, 734 N Santiago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 N Santiago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 N Santiago Street has units with dishwashers.
