Santa Ana, CA
727 S. Lyon Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

727 S. Lyon Street

727 South Lyon Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Lyon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southeast Industrial District

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Spacious apartment near downown - Property Id: 227002

We remodeled our apartment homes with you in mind...At Las Fuentes, we have given our property a brand new look, just for you. Set in lush landscaped grounds with an abundance of amenities. Las Fuentes offers easy access to freeways & shopping in an unparalleled serene setting. Las Fuentes welcomes you to luxurious living, made affordable in the Tustin Elementary School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227002
Property Id 227002

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 S. Lyon Street have any available units?
727 S. Lyon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 S. Lyon Street have?
Some of 727 S. Lyon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 S. Lyon Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 S. Lyon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 S. Lyon Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 S. Lyon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 727 S. Lyon Street offer parking?
No, 727 S. Lyon Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 S. Lyon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 S. Lyon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 S. Lyon Street have a pool?
No, 727 S. Lyon Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 S. Lyon Street have accessible units?
No, 727 S. Lyon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 S. Lyon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 S. Lyon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

