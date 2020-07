Amenities

This beautiful single family home sits on a spacious lot. Spacious entry way leads into open kitchen with dining area. Nearby sits the huge living room with access to the backyard. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Master bedroom and bathroom has been remodeled with a modern look. Two car attached garage with direct access. Storage unit in the backyard. Solar panel available for use. Central AC. Gardener included.