720 West Saint Gertrude Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

This beautiful home features an automatic gate to access the 2 car garage, interlocking paver patio and lovely curb appeal. Additional features include remodeled kitchen, upgraded flooring, gas fireplace, updated bathrooms and windows and central heat and air. The owner will supply the washer and dryer and pay for the gardener. Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information or to schedule a showing.