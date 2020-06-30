All apartments in Santa Ana
720 West Saint Gertrude Place

720 West Saint Gertrude Place · No Longer Available
Location

720 West Saint Gertrude Place, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home features an automatic gate to access the 2 car garage, interlocking paver patio and lovely curb appeal. Additional features include remodeled kitchen, upgraded flooring, gas fireplace, updated bathrooms and windows and central heat and air. The owner will supply the washer and dryer and pay for the gardener. Tenant to pay for all utilities. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Available immediately. Please contact Jen at 714.920.0717 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have any available units?
720 West Saint Gertrude Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have?
Some of 720 West Saint Gertrude Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 West Saint Gertrude Place currently offering any rent specials?
720 West Saint Gertrude Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 West Saint Gertrude Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place is pet friendly.
Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place offer parking?
Yes, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place offers parking.
Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have a pool?
Yes, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place has a pool.
Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have accessible units?
No, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place does not have accessible units.
Does 720 West Saint Gertrude Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 West Saint Gertrude Place does not have units with dishwashers.

