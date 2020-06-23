710 E 2nd Street

Amenities

Full Furnish: Custom Built Gorgeous Detached Homes on a single lot in the heart of Santa Ana. The home is conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants and Freeways, about 1 1/2 miles to the City Hall, Court house, City Library. This 2 story homes is built approximately 3,200 sqt. with oversize double garage and features: 4 bedrooms (4 master bedroom with walk in closet), 4 and 1/2 baths, Cathedral ceiling, Central A/C and heating, Energy Efficient-Star rated & Low-E windows and patio doors. Quartz counter top & Central island kitchen, Traver-tine design floor, Double Entry Door, Engineer Hardwood Flooring, LED Recess lighting, Fire suppression system. Plus an Inviting Large Family room with an open kitchen. You will love it once you enter and see the open floor plan. Three of the bedrooms are upstairs and one bedroom downstairs (Mother in-law suites) and plenty of private parking spaces.

Each room has its own bathroom.

Can be short or long term lease.