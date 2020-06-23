All apartments in Santa Ana
710 E 2nd Street
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

710 E 2nd Street

710 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 East 2nd Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Full Furnish: Custom Built Gorgeous Detached Homes on a single lot in the heart of Santa Ana. The home is conveniently located near Shopping, Restaurants and Freeways, about 1 1/2 miles to the City Hall, Court house, City Library. This 2 story homes is built approximately 3,200 sqt. with oversize double garage and features: 4 bedrooms (4 master bedroom with walk in closet), 4 and 1/2 baths, Cathedral ceiling, Central A/C and heating, Energy Efficient-Star rated & Low-E windows and patio doors. Quartz counter top & Central island kitchen, Traver-tine design floor, Double Entry Door, Engineer Hardwood Flooring, LED Recess lighting, Fire suppression system. Plus an Inviting Large Family room with an open kitchen. You will love it once you enter and see the open floor plan. Three of the bedrooms are upstairs and one bedroom downstairs (Mother in-law suites) and plenty of private parking spaces.
Each room has its own bathroom.
Can be short or long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E 2nd Street have any available units?
710 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 710 E 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 E 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 710 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 E 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 710 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 710 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 710 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 E 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
