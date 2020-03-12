701 S Sycamore Street

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled, this Sycamore home is a pride of ownership property on the corner of Sycamore and Richland, in Santa Ana' s historic Henninger Park neighborhood. The property offers great high-end finishes, including granite countertops, new cabinets, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new kitchen and bathrooms, and much more. Exterior upgrades include paint, wrought iron fencing for a gated front yard and renovated garage. Close to the freeways, shopping and dining, this is a great place to live.