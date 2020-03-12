All apartments in Santa Ana
701 S Sycamore Street
701 S Sycamore Street

701 S Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

701 S Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled, this Sycamore home is a pride of ownership property on the corner of Sycamore and Richland, in Santa Ana' s historic Henninger Park neighborhood. The property offers great high-end finishes, including granite countertops, new cabinets, new plumbing and electrical fixtures, new kitchen and bathrooms, and much more. Exterior upgrades include paint, wrought iron fencing for a gated front yard and renovated garage. Close to the freeways, shopping and dining, this is a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
701 S Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 701 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 S Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 S Sycamore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 S Sycamore Street does not have units with air conditioning.
