Santa Ana, CA
669 N Poinsettia Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

669 N Poinsettia Street

669 Poinsettia Street · (949) 412-2617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

669 Poinsettia Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A modern and stylish 1 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath urban loft with an optional 2nd bedroom and office located near Santa Ana's vibrant Down Town and Train Depot. This live/work loft style home features a private modern office or studio space with a roll up door and separate air conditioning as well as a large 2 car attached tandem garage with storage and a EV car charger all on the first floor. The second floor boasts gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room with dining room adjacent, stainless steel modern appliances in the kitchen and sky high ceilings! The top floor has a master bedroom, bathroom and a loft space that can be converted into a second bedroom. Easy access to major freeways, and within walking distance to the Main Street shopping and entertainment district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 N Poinsettia Street have any available units?
669 N Poinsettia Street has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 N Poinsettia Street have?
Some of 669 N Poinsettia Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 N Poinsettia Street currently offering any rent specials?
669 N Poinsettia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 N Poinsettia Street pet-friendly?
No, 669 N Poinsettia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 669 N Poinsettia Street offer parking?
Yes, 669 N Poinsettia Street offers parking.
Does 669 N Poinsettia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 669 N Poinsettia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 N Poinsettia Street have a pool?
No, 669 N Poinsettia Street does not have a pool.
Does 669 N Poinsettia Street have accessible units?
No, 669 N Poinsettia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 669 N Poinsettia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 669 N Poinsettia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
