635 N Bristol St

Available 04/01/19 1bed1bath remodeled Condo in Downtown Santa Ana - Property Id: 26669



Location! Location! Location! Beautiful condo in a gated community near Downtown Santa Ana. Turn Key Condition ready to move in. Appliances including Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Ceiling fans, Wood Laminated floors , Neighborhood amenities including gated entry, onsite laundry and facing the swimming pool. Water (and hot water) ,trash included, 1 car garage. The home nearby the quieter side of the community by Baker Street. Near to Santa Ana Collage, bus stop, markets and 5/22/55 freeway.

Must run credit report. No Pets. 1 Year lease at least. Not more than 2 adults allowed to live in the home. No smoking. Please text to 3235996108 to make appointment first.

No Pets Allowed



