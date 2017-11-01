All apartments in Santa Ana
635 N Bristol St

635 N Bristol St · No Longer Available
Location

635 N Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Flower Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Available 04/01/19 1bed1bath remodeled Condo in Downtown Santa Ana - Property Id: 26669

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful condo in a gated community near Downtown Santa Ana. Turn Key Condition ready to move in. Appliances including Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, Ceiling fans, Wood Laminated floors , Neighborhood amenities including gated entry, onsite laundry and facing the swimming pool. Water (and hot water) ,trash included, 1 car garage. The home nearby the quieter side of the community by Baker Street. Near to Santa Ana Collage, bus stop, markets and 5/22/55 freeway.
Must run credit report. No Pets. 1 Year lease at least. Not more than 2 adults allowed to live in the home. No smoking. Please text to 3235996108 to make appointment first.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/26669
Property Id 26669

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4762410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

