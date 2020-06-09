All apartments in Santa Ana
610 E Jeanette Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

610 E Jeanette Lane

610 E Jeanette Ln · (949) 235-6088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 E Jeanette Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage. The main entry welcomes you into a beautiful open formal living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel sink, microwave, and dishwasher. The second level includes 2 bedrooms, a separate laundry room, loft with a closet, and a balcony. The master suite is located on the third level with a walk-in closet, his and her sinks, a soaking tub, and a stand-in shower. This home is conveniently located at the fulcrum of the 5, 55 & 22 freeway and is within walking distance of Main Place Mall, Mother's Market, and many restaurants. Rent includes association dues, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Jeanette Lane have any available units?
610 E Jeanette Lane has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E Jeanette Lane have?
Some of 610 E Jeanette Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Jeanette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Jeanette Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Jeanette Lane pet-friendly?
No, 610 E Jeanette Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 610 E Jeanette Lane offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Jeanette Lane does offer parking.
Does 610 E Jeanette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E Jeanette Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Jeanette Lane have a pool?
No, 610 E Jeanette Lane does not have a pool.
Does 610 E Jeanette Lane have accessible units?
No, 610 E Jeanette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Jeanette Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E Jeanette Lane has units with dishwashers.
