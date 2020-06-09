610 E Jeanette Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This modern townhome is located in the highly desired residential village of "City Place". The tri-level home consists of 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus loft and an attached 2 car garage. The main entry welcomes you into a beautiful open formal living room with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel sink, microwave, and dishwasher. The second level includes 2 bedrooms, a separate laundry room, loft with a closet, and a balcony. The master suite is located on the third level with a walk-in closet, his and her sinks, a soaking tub, and a stand-in shower. This home is conveniently located at the fulcrum of the 5, 55 & 22 freeway and is within walking distance of Main Place Mall, Mother's Market, and many restaurants. Rent includes association dues, water & trash.