514 South King Street
514 South King Street

514 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 South King Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house on quiet cul-de-sac in family friendly neighborhood. Open family room and dining room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom with attached bath. 2 guest bedrooms and spacious hall bathroom. Great backyard with covered patio, large grass area and a huge mango tree. Home features central heat, washerdryer hook-ups and 2 car garage. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties687737 and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 South King Street have any available units?
514 South King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 South King Street have?
Some of 514 South King Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 South King Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 South King Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 South King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 South King Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 South King Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 South King Street offers parking.
Does 514 South King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 South King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 South King Street have a pool?
No, 514 South King Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 South King Street have accessible units?
No, 514 South King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 South King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 South King Street does not have units with dishwashers.

