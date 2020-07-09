514 South King Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house on quiet cul-de-sac in family friendly neighborhood. Open family room and dining room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom with attached bath. 2 guest bedrooms and spacious hall bathroom. Great backyard with covered patio, large grass area and a huge mango tree. Home features central heat, washerdryer hook-ups and 2 car garage. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties687737 and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee.