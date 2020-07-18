All apartments in Santa Ana
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave

5125 West Lehnhardt Avenue · (951) 219-4264
Location

5125 West Lehnhardt Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$3,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Remodeled Single Story Home - You will flip out for this completely remodeled home! Absolutely gorgeous inside and out. All new kitchen, flooring, fixtures and paint, and landscaping. The Great Room opens to the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms. Everything in this lovely home is new from top to bottom for you to be the first to enjoy it all. Great location, walking distance to shopping, and restaurants.

VIRTUAL WALKTHROUGH TOUR:

Matterport:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nBDsY4ow3Qv&brand=0

FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our website at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.

Select “Search Properties”
Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property
Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process

We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5914281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have any available units?
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5125 W Lehnhardt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave offer parking?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have a pool?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have accessible units?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 W Lehnhardt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
