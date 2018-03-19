506 E Washington Avenue E

Amenities

Urban Living Properties is a boutique apartment company specilaizing in architectually unique properties. We believe that just because you are renting, doesnt mean you should compromise on Style-Design-Architecture...Be proud of where you live! We are proud to offer this very special Townhome located in the Historic French Park neighborhood, in the shadow of the iconic Santa Ana Water Tower. Walking distance from the prestigious Orange County High School of the Arts, the OC Civic Center and Down Town Santa Ana (DTSA) Featuring hardood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, Stainless steel applicances (including refrigerator), full-tile shower with glass door, Mini-split AC systems, tankless water heater, in unit European washer/dryer, large out door deck (furniture included) and a private one car enclosed garage with remote access! please call or txt Paulina 949-433-5881



Onwer pays trash/water and landscape maintenance