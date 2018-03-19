All apartments in Santa Ana
Location

506 E Washington Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Urban Living Properties is a boutique apartment company specilaizing in architectually unique properties. We believe that just because you are renting, doesnt mean you should compromise on Style-Design-Architecture...Be proud of where you live! We are proud to offer this very special Townhome located in the Historic French Park neighborhood, in the shadow of the iconic Santa Ana Water Tower. Walking distance from the prestigious Orange County High School of the Arts, the OC Civic Center and Down Town Santa Ana (DTSA) Featuring hardood floors, vaulted ceilings, quartz countertops, Stainless steel applicances (including refrigerator), full-tile shower with glass door, Mini-split AC systems, tankless water heater, in unit European washer/dryer, large out door deck (furniture included) and a private one car enclosed garage with remote access! please call or txt Paulina 949-433-5881

Onwer pays trash/water and landscape maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Washington Avenue E have any available units?
506 E Washington Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 E Washington Avenue E have?
Some of 506 E Washington Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E Washington Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Washington Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Washington Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 506 E Washington Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 506 E Washington Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 506 E Washington Avenue E offers parking.
Does 506 E Washington Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 E Washington Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Washington Avenue E have a pool?
No, 506 E Washington Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Washington Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 506 E Washington Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Washington Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E Washington Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
