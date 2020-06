Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This single story detached home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage with direct access has been remodeled. New dishwasher and Microwave. New laminate flooring throughout the living area. Scraped Ceiling, Dual-Paned windows, Spacious Dining and Living Room. Wetbar and Fireplace in family room. Upgraded kitchen cabinets with pull-out shelves New paint. Drywall in the garage, workbench laundry sink . Close to South Cost Plaza, Hutton Center and Free way 405 and 5.