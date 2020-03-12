All apartments in Santa Ana
3718 S.sea Breeze.
3718 S.sea Breeze
3718 S.sea Breeze

3718 South Sea Breeze · No Longer Available
Location

3718 South Sea Breeze, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
South Coast Shore: Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors, Fireplace, Separate Dining With Tile Flooring, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator (AS IS), Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, 1st Bedroom With Double Doors, Built-In Desk, Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Rooms With Tile floors, And Granite Counter Tops, Large Patio Off Dining, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Water Softener (AS IS), Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Club House, Streams, Lake and Fountains, Near Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, Restaurants, And Entertainment. HUD NO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3718 S.sea Breeze have any available units?
3718 S.sea Breeze doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3718 S.sea Breeze have?
Some of 3718 S.sea Breeze's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3718 S.sea Breeze currently offering any rent specials?
3718 S.sea Breeze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3718 S.sea Breeze pet-friendly?
No, 3718 S.sea Breeze is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3718 S.sea Breeze offer parking?
Yes, 3718 S.sea Breeze offers parking.
Does 3718 S.sea Breeze have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3718 S.sea Breeze does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3718 S.sea Breeze have a pool?
Yes, 3718 S.sea Breeze has a pool.
Does 3718 S.sea Breeze have accessible units?
No, 3718 S.sea Breeze does not have accessible units.
Does 3718 S.sea Breeze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3718 S.sea Breeze has units with dishwashers.

