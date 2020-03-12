3718 S.sea Breeze.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

South Coast Shore: Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Attached Home, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings, Wood Floors, Fireplace, Separate Dining With Tile Flooring, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator (AS IS), Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, 1st Bedroom With Double Doors, Built-In Desk, Mirror Closet Doors, Bathroom Rooms With Tile floors, And Granite Counter Tops, Large Patio Off Dining, Laundry Hook-Ups, Double Attached Garage With Opener, Built-In Cabinets, Water Softener (AS IS), Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Club House, Streams, Lake and Fountains, Near Park, Schools, South Coast Plaza, Restaurants, And Entertainment. HUD NO