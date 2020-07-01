3636 S.Main St

Amenities

2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - 2 bed 2 bath 1148 sq Ft Condo in a main attraction condominium complex located in the heart of South Coast Metro area. Close to South Coast Plaza, the performing Arts Center, OC Airport and the 55/405 Freeways. Ceramic tile on the first floor and newly installed carpet on the second floor. Nice closed in patio in the back. Very quiet location with a view of the pool. Come take a look and let us help you make it your home. Schedule a viewing or apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5317714)