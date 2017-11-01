3415 S Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spectacular contemporary like new corner end unit. Close proximity to airport, South Coast Plaza, 55, 405 and 73 freeways and so much more. Largest model in gated Vantage community. This is one of the nicest upscale communities to live in and there is nothing like this anywhere on the market! This model rarely comes up! It features sweeping high ceilings, open floor plan and a view of the pool from the kitchen window. Private patio and large size bedrooms with 2 walk in closets in the master loaded with built ins. Surround sound in living room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and super clean. Flooring looks new with ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, den and bathrooms. A truly excellent floor plan with attached oversized 2 car garage. Custom framed opening between den and dining room. This is a must see. Call now, Don't miss it! Will lease fast!