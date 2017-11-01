All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 3415 S Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
3415 S Main Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:29 AM

3415 S Main Street

3415 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3415 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular contemporary like new corner end unit. Close proximity to airport, South Coast Plaza, 55, 405 and 73 freeways and so much more. Largest model in gated Vantage community. This is one of the nicest upscale communities to live in and there is nothing like this anywhere on the market! This model rarely comes up! It features sweeping high ceilings, open floor plan and a view of the pool from the kitchen window. Private patio and large size bedrooms with 2 walk in closets in the master loaded with built ins. Surround sound in living room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted and super clean. Flooring looks new with ceramic tile in kitchen, dining, den and bathrooms. A truly excellent floor plan with attached oversized 2 car garage. Custom framed opening between den and dining room. This is a must see. Call now, Don't miss it! Will lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 S Main Street have any available units?
3415 S Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 S Main Street have?
Some of 3415 S Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3415 S Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3415 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3415 S Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3415 S Main Street offers parking.
Does 3415 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 S Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 3415 S Main Street has a pool.
Does 3415 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3415 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3415 S Main Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine