Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:01 AM

3405 Main Street S

3405 South Main Street · (949) 466-7889
Location

3405 South Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
MacArthur Place - Hutton Centre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ideally situated and highly-desirable Vantage Community located in the SOUTH COAST METRO area! This stylish home provides cathedral ceilings and large windows that allow natural lighting and sunshine into the entire formal living room. Beautiful wood flooring on both the 1st and 2nd floors welcomes you for a clean and easily maintained living environment. The stylish kitchen features stainless steel appliances with tastefully upgraded cabinetry and granite countertops. Crown molding and recess lights. A few steps up will lead you to a formal dining / family room with access to a spacious balcony, perfect for entertaining guests. The large master bedroom on the 3rd floor benefits from plenty of natural light and features his/hers walk-in closets, a separate walk-in shower and sunk-in tub, as well as a spacious dual sink counter with many cabinets for storage. New carpet wall to wall upstairs. There is an attached garage with washer/dryer hookup. Gated community provides a resort lifestyle with a swimming pool and spa, centrally located near shopping, schools, parks, offices and transportation, minutes away from South Coast Plaza & South Coast Performing Art Center nearby that is full of vibrancy, culture and entertainments. Easy access to Santa Ana Airport. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Main Street S have any available units?
3405 Main Street S has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Main Street S have?
Some of 3405 Main Street S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Main Street S currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Main Street S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Main Street S pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Main Street S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3405 Main Street S offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Main Street S offers parking.
Does 3405 Main Street S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Main Street S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Main Street S have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Main Street S has a pool.
Does 3405 Main Street S have accessible units?
No, 3405 Main Street S does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Main Street S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Main Street S does not have units with dishwashers.
