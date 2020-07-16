3405 Main Street S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in this ideally situated and highly-desirable Vantage Community located in the SOUTH COAST METRO area! This stylish home provides cathedral ceilings and large windows that allow natural lighting and sunshine into the entire formal living room. Beautiful wood flooring on both the 1st and 2nd floors welcomes you for a clean and easily maintained living environment. The stylish kitchen features stainless steel appliances with tastefully upgraded cabinetry and granite countertops. Crown molding and recess lights. A few steps up will lead you to a formal dining / family room with access to a spacious balcony, perfect for entertaining guests. The large master bedroom on the 3rd floor benefits from plenty of natural light and features his/hers walk-in closets, a separate walk-in shower and sunk-in tub, as well as a spacious dual sink counter with many cabinets for storage. New carpet wall to wall upstairs. There is an attached garage with washer/dryer hookup. Gated community provides a resort lifestyle with a swimming pool and spa, centrally located near shopping, schools, parks, offices and transportation, minutes away from South Coast Plaza & South Coast Performing Art Center nearby that is full of vibrancy, culture and entertainments. Easy access to Santa Ana Airport. Water and trash included.