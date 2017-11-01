312 W Walnut Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Santa Ana! Located just south of the 4th Street district, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom historic duplex has original hardwood floors, and beautiful built-ins! A cute front porch leads you into the main living area, which features a large closet. Just beyond the living room, is the bedroom space, complete with a walk-in closet (PLEASE NOTE: there is NO door separating the living room/bedroom). The large bathroom has a wonderful claw-foot tub! The functional kitchen has ample storage space. Gas Stove/Oven & refrigerator to be installed. On the service porch, you will find your own laundry hookups! Property has a SMALL 1-car garage, and a shared driveway for off-street parking. Water and trash paid by landlord. Single, non-aggressive pets welcome with additional deposit. Conveniently located near Santa Ana College, MainPlace, Santa Ana Courthouse, Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), and much more! A few blocks to wonderful shops and restaurants!