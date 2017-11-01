All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 312 W Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
312 W Walnut Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:16 AM

312 W Walnut Street

312 East Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

312 East Walnut Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home in Santa Ana! Located just south of the 4th Street district, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom historic duplex has original hardwood floors, and beautiful built-ins! A cute front porch leads you into the main living area, which features a large closet. Just beyond the living room, is the bedroom space, complete with a walk-in closet (PLEASE NOTE: there is NO door separating the living room/bedroom). The large bathroom has a wonderful claw-foot tub! The functional kitchen has ample storage space. Gas Stove/Oven & refrigerator to be installed. On the service porch, you will find your own laundry hookups! Property has a SMALL 1-car garage, and a shared driveway for off-street parking. Water and trash paid by landlord. Single, non-aggressive pets welcome with additional deposit. Conveniently located near Santa Ana College, MainPlace, Santa Ana Courthouse, Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA), and much more! A few blocks to wonderful shops and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W Walnut Street have any available units?
312 W Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 W Walnut Street have?
Some of 312 W Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
312 W Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 W Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 312 W Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 312 W Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 312 W Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 W Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 312 W Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 312 W Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 312 W Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 W Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine