304 Brewster Cmn

304 Brewster - Gated Community Home in Santa Ana - Property Id: 181595
Nested on a quiet street in a highly desirable gated community "California Colony", This 3-bed, 2-bath and loft area home is ready for RENT. Viewing available by appt. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, Central Heating & AC, new vinyl flooring, and fireplace. Spacious and easy parking includes 2 car garage and drive way. A one year minimum lease required. A serious applicant should expect to have: $45-$50 app fee for each person applying - Security deposit $2800 with Identification and Proof of income. Paid lawn service & HOA fees. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181595
No Dogs Allowed
