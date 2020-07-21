All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

304 Brewster Cmn

304 Brewster Common
Location

304 Brewster Common, Santa Ana, CA 92704
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
304 Brewster - Gated Community Home in Santa Ana - Property Id: 181595

Nested on a quiet street in a highly desirable gated community "California Colony", This 3-bed, 2-bath and loft area home is ready for RENT. Viewing available by appt. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, Central Heating & AC, new vinyl flooring, and fireplace. Spacious and easy parking includes 2 car garage and drive way. A one year minimum lease required. A serious applicant should expect to have: $45-$50 app fee for each person applying - Security deposit $2800 with Identification and Proof of income. Paid lawn service & HOA fees. No pets allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181595
Property Id 181595

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5384170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Brewster Cmn have any available units?
304 Brewster Cmn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Brewster Cmn have?
Some of 304 Brewster Cmn's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Brewster Cmn currently offering any rent specials?
304 Brewster Cmn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Brewster Cmn pet-friendly?
No, 304 Brewster Cmn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 304 Brewster Cmn offer parking?
Yes, 304 Brewster Cmn offers parking.
Does 304 Brewster Cmn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 Brewster Cmn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Brewster Cmn have a pool?
No, 304 Brewster Cmn does not have a pool.
Does 304 Brewster Cmn have accessible units?
No, 304 Brewster Cmn does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Brewster Cmn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Brewster Cmn has units with dishwashers.
