304 Brewster Cmn

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage

304 Brewster - Gated Community Home in Santa Ana - Property Id: 181595



Nested on a quiet street in a highly desirable gated community "California Colony", This 3-bed, 2-bath and loft area home is ready for RENT. Viewing available by appt. Includes washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave, Central Heating & AC, new vinyl flooring, and fireplace. Spacious and easy parking includes 2 car garage and drive way. A one year minimum lease required. A serious applicant should expect to have: $45-$50 app fee for each person applying - Security deposit $2800 with Identification and Proof of income. Paid lawn service & HOA fees. No pets allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181595

Property Id 181595



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5384170)