2921 S Fairview Street

Amenities
South Coast Plaza area Village Walk townhome. 3 bedroom + first floor bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms and direct access two-car finished garage with laundry and Central AC / Heat. Features include vaulted ceilings, large front yard patio, back patio off of living room, and stainless steel appliances. HOA covers master Insurance, Water, Trash, Sewer and outside maintenance. HOA amenities include 2 pools and heated spas plus green belts. Close to 405, 55, & 73 Freeways, John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, and The Camp & Lab in Costa Mesa.