Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

2921 S Fairview Street

2921 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2921 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
South Coast Plaza area Village Walk townhome. 3 bedroom + first floor bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms and direct access two-car finished garage with laundry and Central AC / Heat. Features include vaulted ceilings, large front yard patio, back patio off of living room, and stainless steel appliances. HOA covers master Insurance, Water, Trash, Sewer and outside maintenance. HOA amenities include 2 pools and heated spas plus green belts. Close to 405, 55, & 73 Freeways, John Wayne Airport, South Coast Plaza, and The Camp & Lab in Costa Mesa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 S Fairview Street have any available units?
2921 S Fairview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 S Fairview Street have?
Some of 2921 S Fairview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 S Fairview Street currently offering any rent specials?
2921 S Fairview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 S Fairview Street pet-friendly?
No, 2921 S Fairview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2921 S Fairview Street offer parking?
Yes, 2921 S Fairview Street offers parking.
Does 2921 S Fairview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 S Fairview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 S Fairview Street have a pool?
Yes, 2921 S Fairview Street has a pool.
Does 2921 S Fairview Street have accessible units?
No, 2921 S Fairview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 S Fairview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 S Fairview Street has units with dishwashers.
