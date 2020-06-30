2849-D S Fairview

Amenities
**** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management as a full time activity.
- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.
- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County
- $1,795 monthly rent
- Upstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.
- Freshly Painted Throughout
- All of the Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Newer Stainless Microwave, Stainless Gas Stove and Dishwasher.
- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony with Tree View
- Kitchen Features Remodeled White Cabinets, Gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with Brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.
- Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.
- Another Large Linen Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom.
- Extremely Large Bedroom (12 feet by 13 feet).
- Central Heating and AC.
- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet).
- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.
- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Fountain Valley, Orange, Westminster, Garden Grove, etc.
- Extra $75 for the Cold & Hot Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity at your name).
