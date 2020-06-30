All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2849-D S Fairview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2849-D S Fairview
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

2849-D S Fairview

2849 S Fairview St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2849 S Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
South Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
**** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management as a full time activity.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Orange County

- $1,795 monthly rent

- Upstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor and Recessed Lights Throughout.

- Freshly Painted Throughout

- All of the Appliances are included: Large Top Mount Refrigerator, Newer Stainless Microwave, Stainless Gas Stove and Dishwasher.

- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony with Tree View

- Kitchen Features Remodeled White Cabinets, Gas Stove and Oven, Dishwasher with Brand new Countertop and backsplash entirely tiled.

- Hallway Closet next to Bathroom.

- Another Large Linen Closet Adjacent to the Bedroom.

- Extremely Large Bedroom (12 feet by 13 feet).

- Central Heating and AC.

- One Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space (Carport with lockable storage cabinet).

- Easy access to the 5 and 405 freeways and toll roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Tustin, Fountain Valley, Orange, Westminster, Garden Grove, etc.

- Extra $75 for the Cold & Hot Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity at your name).

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5594706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849-D S Fairview have any available units?
2849-D S Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2849-D S Fairview have?
Some of 2849-D S Fairview's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849-D S Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
2849-D S Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849-D S Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, 2849-D S Fairview is pet friendly.
Does 2849-D S Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 2849-D S Fairview offers parking.
Does 2849-D S Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2849-D S Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849-D S Fairview have a pool?
No, 2849-D S Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 2849-D S Fairview have accessible units?
No, 2849-D S Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 2849-D S Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849-D S Fairview has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine